The Colorado Avalanche (12-6) visit the Minnesota Wild (5-8-4) -- who've lost five straight -- on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Avalanche-Wild game can be watched on TNT and Max, so tune in to catch the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs Avalanche Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have conceded 68 total goals this season (four per game), 27th in the league.

With 53 goals (3.1 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 2-5-3 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 26 goals over that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 17 5 14 19 6 7 27.3% Kirill Kaprizov 17 5 10 15 17 6 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 17 8 7 15 2 6 50.9% Ryan Hartman 16 7 4 11 13 12 44.1% Marco Rossi 17 6 4 10 4 7 40.1%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have conceded 55 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.

The Avalanche's 69 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) during that time.

Avalanche Key Players