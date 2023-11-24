The Winnipeg Jets, Vladislav Namestnikov included, will play the Florida Panthers on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Namestnikov in that upcoming Jets-Panthers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Vladislav Namestnikov vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Namestnikov Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Namestnikov has averaged 15:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +11.

In two of 18 games this season, Namestnikov has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In nine of 18 games this season, Namestnikov has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Namestnikov has an assist in seven of 18 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Namestnikov has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Namestnikov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Namestnikov Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 18 Games 6 10 Points 4 2 Goals 2 8 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.