Anthony Edwards and Domantas Sabonis are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Sacramento Kings square off at Target Center on Friday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-CA

BSN and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 26.5-point total set for Edwards on Friday is 0.4 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).

Edwards' 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -179)

The 24.5-point prop bet for Karl-Anthony Towns on Friday is 2.9 higher than his season scoring average (21.6).

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 8.5.

Towns has averaged 2.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He has connected on 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: +102) 12.5 (Over: +106)

The 13.5-point prop total for Rudy Gobert on Friday is 1.4 higher than his season scoring average, which is 12.1.

His rebounding average -- 11.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (Over: -102) 11.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: +114)

The 19.5-point over/under for Sabonis on Friday is 0.7 lower than his scoring average.

He has collected 12.4 boards per game, 0.9 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Sabonis averages 7.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday.

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -108)

Friday's over/under for De'Aaron Fox is 26.5 points. That is 2.7 fewer than his season average of 29.2.

His per-game rebound average of four is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (3.5).

Fox has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Fox's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

