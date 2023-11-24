Timberwolves vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-3) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (8-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and NBCS-CA.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-3.5
|-
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Eight of Minnesota's 14 games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).
- So far this season, the Timberwolves have compiled a 9-5-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Minnesota has been favored nine times and won eight of those games.
- Minnesota has been at least a -165 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Timberwolves, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
Timberwolves vs Kings Additional Info
Timberwolves vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|0
|0%
|113.1
|228
|105.8
|221.4
|220.6
|Kings
|0
|0%
|114.9
|228
|115.6
|221.4
|232.1
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, Minnesota has performed better at home, covering seven times in seven home games, and two times in seven road games.
- The Timberwolves put up 113.1 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 115.6 the Kings allow.
- When Minnesota scores more than 115.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|9-5
|4-2
|8-6
|Kings
|8-6
|1-0
|6-8
Timberwolves vs. Kings Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Kings
|113.1
|114.9
|18
|11
|4-2
|6-3
|6-0
|7-2
|105.8
|115.6
|1
|20
|9-2
|4-1
|10-1
|3-2
