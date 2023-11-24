The Florida Panthers (12-6-1) host the Winnipeg Jets (11-5-2, winners of four in a row) at Amerant Bank Arena. The game on Friday, November 24 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

The Jets have put up 39 goals during their past 10 outings, while giving up 27 goals. A total of 32 power-play opportunities during that time have netted eight power-play goals (25.0%). They are 7-2-1 over those contests.

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we expect to take home the victory in Friday's hockey game.

Jets vs. Panthers Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Jets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-135)

Panthers (-135) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)

Jets vs Panthers Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have an 11-5-2 record this season and are 2-2-4 in games that have needed overtime.

Winnipeg has earned seven points (3-1-1) in its five games decided by one goal.

This season the Jets registered just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Winnipeg has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Jets have scored at least three goals 14 times, earning 23 points from those matchups (11-2-1).

Winnipeg has scored a single power-play goal in six games this season and has registered eight points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Winnipeg has posted a record of 6-4-2 (14 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents six times this season, and earned 10 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 20th 3.05 Goals Scored 3.67 5th 9th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.06 12th 3rd 33.6 Shots 31.7 9th 3rd 27.7 Shots Allowed 27.8 4th 23rd 16.13% Power Play % 19.05% 21st 22nd 76.67% Penalty Kill % 72.88% 29th

Jets vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

