Friday's contest that pits the Harvard Crimson (3-2) against the North Dakota State Bison (2-2) at Harry West Gymnasium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-59 in favor of Harvard, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Bison are coming off of a 67-60 win against Northern Colorado in their most recent game on Monday.

North Dakota State vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Harry West Gymnasium in San Diego, California

North Dakota State vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 76, North Dakota State 59

Other Summit Predictions

North Dakota State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bison had a +53 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.8 points per game. They put up 71.5 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and gave up 69.7 per contest to rank 305th in college basketball.

In conference games last year, North Dakota State averaged more points per contest (73.4) than its overall average (71.5).

The Bison scored 79.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 65.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 13.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, North Dakota State ceded 66.3 points per game at home. Away from home, it allowed 73.3.

