Friday's contest at Reed Green Coliseum has the Southern Miss Eagles (4-0) taking on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-3) at 12:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 73-57 victory, as our model heavily favors Southern Miss.

The Fighting Hawks' most recent outing was a 60-53 loss to Montana State on Sunday.

North Dakota vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 73, North Dakota 57

North Dakota Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Fighting Hawks' +132 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 75.3 points per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 71.2 per contest (320th in college basketball).

North Dakota averaged 0.5 fewer points in Summit action (74.8) than overall (75.3).

The Fighting Hawks scored fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than away (74.6) last season.

North Dakota gave up fewer points at home (60.6 per game) than on the road (78.2) last season.

