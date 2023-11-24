The Winnipeg Jets, with Nino Niederreiter, will be on the ice Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. Looking to wager on Niederreiter's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

Niederreiter's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:06 per game on the ice, is +8.

Niederreiter has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 18 games played, including multiple goals once.

Niederreiter has a point in eight of 18 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Niederreiter has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Niederreiter hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Niederreiter going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are giving up 52 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 18 Games 3 13 Points 2 5 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

