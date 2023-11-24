Nikolaj Ehlers will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and Florida Panthers meet on Friday at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Ehlers interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

Ehlers has averaged 15:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Ehlers has scored a goal in four of 18 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Ehlers has recorded a point in a game eight times this year over 18 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Ehlers has an assist in four of 18 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Ehlers hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Ehlers has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are conceding 52 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 18 Games 2 10 Points 3 5 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.