Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets play the Florida Panthers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Ehlers stats and insights

In four of 18 games this season, Ehlers has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Ehlers' shooting percentage is 10.4%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are conceding 52 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Ehlers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:57 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:32 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:12 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 2 2 0 14:54 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:59 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 13:57 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:33 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 13:49 Home L 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

