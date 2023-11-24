Will Neal Pionk Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 24?
Will Neal Pionk light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Florida Panthers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Neal Pionk score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Pionk stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, Pionk scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 3.1% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 52 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Pionk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|22:16
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:23
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|22:29
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|19:28
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:45
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:08
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:54
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|23:16
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:16
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Jets vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
