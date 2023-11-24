For details on which players are in, and which players are out, for Friday's NBA slate, you've come to the right place. In the piece below, you'll find the full NBA injury report, which features updated injury info for every team.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Magic vs. Celtics Injury Report

2:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS (Watch this game on Fubo)

Magic Injuries: Markelle Fultz, PG: Out (Knee), Wendell Carter Jr., C: Out (Hand)

Celtics Injuries: Jrue Holiday, PG: Questionable (Ankle), Jaylen Brown, SF: Questionable (Adductor)

Grizzlies vs. Suns Injury Report

5:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily (Watch this game on Fubo)

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Jake LaRavia, PF: Out (Eye), Desmond Bane, SG: Questionable (Foot), Marcus Smart, PG: Out (Ankle), Xavier Tillman, PF: Out (Knee), Luke Kennard, SG: Out (Knee)

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Yuta Watanabe, SF: Out (Quadricep), Drew Eubanks, C: Out (Ankle), Bradley Beal, SG: Out (Back)

Knicks vs. Heat Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Knicks Injuries: Evan Fournier, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith, SG: Out (Knee), Duncan Robinson, SF: Questionable (Thumb), Bam Adebayo, C: Questionable (Hip), Tyler Herro, SG: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton, PG: Out (Knee)

Raptors vs. Bulls Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on TSN and NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory), Thaddeus Young, PF: Questionable (Illness), Precious Achiuwa, PF: Questionable (Knee)

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine, SG: Questionable (Foot)

Bucks vs. Wizards Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSWI and MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bucks Injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF: Questionable (Illness), Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin)

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright, PG: Out (Knee), Ryan Rollins, PG: Out (Knee)

Rockets vs. Nuggets Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on Space City Home Network and ALT (Watch this game on Fubo)

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson, SF: Out (Ankle)

Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray, PG: Out (Hamstring), Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee)

Pacers vs. Pistons Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSIN and BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pacers Injuries: Aaron Nesmith, SF: Questionable (Wrist), Andrew Nembhard, SG: Questionable (Back)

Pistons Injuries: Joe Harris, SG: Out (Shoulder), Bojan Bogdanovic, SF: Out (Calf), Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep)

Timberwolves vs. Kings Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSN and NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles), Jordan McLaughlin, PG: Out (Knee), Jaden McDaniels, PF: Out (Ankle)

Kings Injuries: Colby Jones, SG: Questionable (Hip), Keon Ellis, SG: Out (Ankle), Keegan Murray, SF: Out (Back), Alex Len, C: Out (Ankle)

Warriors vs. Spurs Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS (Watch this game on Fubo)

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Questionable (Foot)

Spurs Injuries: Devin Vassell, SG: Questionable (Adductor)

Clippers vs. Pelicans Injury Report

10:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSSC and BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)

Clippers Injuries: Brandon Boston Jr., SG: Out (Quadricep), Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee), Norman Powell, SG: Questionable (Groin)

Pelicans Injuries: CJ McCollum, SG: Out (Lung), Trey Murphy III, SF: Out (Knee), Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf)

