Will Morgan Barron find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Florida Panthers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, Barron has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Panthers this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

Barron has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are giving up 52 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:09 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:11 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 1 0 11:37 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:18 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 10:09 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:19 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:17 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:55 Home L 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

