Mats Zuccarello Game Preview: Wild vs. Avalanche - November 24
The Minnesota Wild, with Mats Zuccarello, will be in action Friday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. If you're considering a bet on Zuccarello against the Avalanche, we have lots of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Mats Zuccarello vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Wild vs Avalanche Game Info
|Wild vs Avalanche Odds/Over/Under
|Wild vs Avalanche Prediction
|Wild vs Avalanche Betting Trends & Stats
|Wild vs Avalanche Player Props
|How to Watch Wild vs Avalanche
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Zuccarello Season Stats Insights
- Zuccarello's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:19 per game on the ice, is -4.
- Zuccarello has a goal in five of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In 13 of 17 games this season, Zuccarello has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- Zuccarello has an assist in 11 of 17 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.
- The implied probability that Zuccarello goes over his points prop total is 66.7%, based on the odds.
- Zuccarello has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Zuccarello Stats vs. the Avalanche
- The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- The team's +14 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|17
|Games
|3
|19
|Points
|3
|5
|Goals
|0
|14
|Assists
|3
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.