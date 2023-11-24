The Minnesota Wild, with Mats Zuccarello, will be in action Friday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. If you're considering a bet on Zuccarello against the Avalanche, we have lots of info to help.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Wild vs Avalanche Game Info

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

Zuccarello's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:19 per game on the ice, is -4.

Zuccarello has a goal in five of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 13 of 17 games this season, Zuccarello has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Zuccarello has an assist in 11 of 17 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Zuccarello goes over his points prop total is 66.7%, based on the odds.

Zuccarello has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +14 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 17 Games 3 19 Points 3 5 Goals 0 14 Assists 3

