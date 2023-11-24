Mason Appleton and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Florida Panthers at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Appleton's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Mason Appleton vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Appleton Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Appleton has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 16:41 on the ice per game.

Appleton has a goal in six of 18 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Appleton has a point in nine games this year (out of 18), including multiple points four times.

In five of 18 games this year, Appleton has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Appleton has an implied probability of 40% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 27% chance of Appleton having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Appleton Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 52 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 18 Games 2 13 Points 2 6 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.