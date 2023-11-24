For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Florida Panthers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Mason Appleton a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Mason Appleton score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Appleton stats and insights

In six of 18 games this season, Appleton has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Panthers this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

Appleton has zero points on the power play.

Appleton's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Appleton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 18:02 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 18:02 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:33 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:51 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:03 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 19:05 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:23 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

