Will Mason Appleton Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 24?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Florida Panthers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Mason Appleton a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Mason Appleton score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Appleton stats and insights
- In six of 18 games this season, Appleton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Panthers this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
- Appleton has zero points on the power play.
- Appleton's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Appleton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|18:02
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|18:02
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|19:33
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|19:05
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Jets vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
