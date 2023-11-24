The Winnipeg Jets, including Mark Scheifele, take the ice Friday versus the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Scheifele interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Mark Scheifele vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Scheifele has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 20:36 on the ice per game.

Scheifele has a goal in seven games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Scheifele has a point in 14 games this season (out of 18), including multiple points four times.

In 10 of 18 games this season, Scheifele has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Scheifele goes over his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Scheifele going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are giving up 52 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 18 Games 3 22 Points 6 7 Goals 5 15 Assists 1

