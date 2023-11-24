Kyle Connor will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Florida Panthers face off on Friday at Amerant Bank Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Connor's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Kyle Connor vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Connor Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Connor has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 20:41 on the ice per game.

In Connor's 18 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Connor has a point in 12 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In nine of 18 games this season, Connor has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Connor's implied probability to go over his point total is 69.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Connor has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Connor Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 52 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 18 Games 3 23 Points 9 14 Goals 4 9 Assists 5

