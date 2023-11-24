Will Kyle Connor Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 24?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Winnipeg Jets and the Florida Panthers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Kyle Connor a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Connor stats and insights
- In nine of 18 games this season, Connor has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
- He has scored two goals against the Panthers this season in one game (seven shots).
- On the power play he has three goals, plus six assists.
- Connor's shooting percentage is 19.4%, and he averages 4.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 52 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Connor recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|20:34
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|18:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:07
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|3
|2
|1
|22:45
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|20:55
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|4
|3
|1
|18:28
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|3
|2
|1
|16:46
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|21:17
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:16
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.