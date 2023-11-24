Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild will meet the Colorado Avalanche at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, at Xcel Energy Center. If you'd like to wager on Kaprizov's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Wild vs Avalanche Game Info

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Kaprizov has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 21:15 on the ice per game.

In five of 17 games this season, Kaprizov has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kaprizov has a point in 10 of 17 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Kaprizov has an assist in seven of 17 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Kaprizov has an implied probability of 66.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Kaprizov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 55 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 17 Games 3 15 Points 3 5 Goals 3 10 Assists 0

