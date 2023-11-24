The Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns included, match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Towns, in his previous game (November 22 win against the 76ers), produced 23 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Let's break down Towns' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 24.5 21.6 Rebounds 8.5 8.9 Assists 2.5 2.9 PRA -- 33.4 PR -- 30.5 3PM 1.5 1.9



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 18.9% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 17.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Towns' opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 103.6 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 101.8 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Kings have allowed 115.6 points per game, which is 20th-best in the NBA.

The Kings are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 43.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Kings are 24th in the NBA, conceding 27.4 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings are eighth in the league, conceding 11.8 makes per game.

