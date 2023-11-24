The Winnipeg Jets, Joshua Morrissey among them, play the Florida Panthers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. Considering a wager on Morrissey? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

Morrissey's plus-minus this season, in 24:11 per game on the ice, is +7.

Morrissey has a goal in three games this year through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 10 of 18 games this season, Morrissey has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Morrissey has an assist in 10 of 18 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Morrissey goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Morrissey going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 18 Games 3 18 Points 3 3 Goals 0 15 Assists 3

