Will Jonas Brodin Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 24?
On Friday at 8:30 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Jonas Brodin going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jonas Brodin score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Brodin stats and insights
- In one of 17 games this season, Brodin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
- Brodin has no points on the power play.
- He has a 3.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 55 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Brodin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|25:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|29:46
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|22:34
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:31
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|25:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:30
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|25:54
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|27:13
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|23:49
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:32
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
Wild vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
