Player prop betting options for Sam Reinhart, Kyle Connor and others are available in the Florida Panthers-Winnipeg Jets matchup at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Jets vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Jets vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Connor has collected 14 goals and nine assists in 18 games for Winnipeg, good for 23 points.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 22 0 1 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 1 2 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Nov. 14 2 1 3 5 vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 1 1 2

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Mark Scheifele is a leading scorer for Winnipeg with 22 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 15 assists in 18 games.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 2 3 5 vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Nov. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 1 1 4

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Joshua Morrissey is a key contributor on offense for Winnipeg with three goals and 15 assists.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 22 1 1 2 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 1 2 2 vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 0 vs. Devils Nov. 14 0 4 4 3 vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has scored 25 points in 19 games (13 goals and 12 assists).

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 20 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 at Kings Nov. 16 1 0 1 1 at Sharks Nov. 14 1 1 2 3

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 17 points (0.9 per game), scoring six goals and adding 11 assists.

