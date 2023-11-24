The Winnipeg Jets (11-5-2) will aim to extend a four-game win streak when they face the Florida Panthers (12-6-1) on the road on Friday, November 24 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jets vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-135) Jets (+110) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets Betting Insights

This season the Jets have been an underdog six times, and won one of those games.

This season Winnipeg has won one of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Jets.

Winnipeg's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 10 of 18 times.

Jets vs Panthers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 58 (16th) Goals 66 (5th) 52 (11th) Goals Allowed 55 (12th) 10 (22nd) Power Play Goals 12 (19th) 14 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (25th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jets Advanced Stats

The Jets went 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests, including a 7-3-0 ledger versus the spread in that span.

Six of Winnipeg's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Jets total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are scoring 1.1 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 10.3 goals.

The Jets have scored the fifth-most goals (66 goals, 3.7 per game) in the league.

The Jets' 55 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 12th in the league.

Their +11 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.