Jets vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (11-5-2) will aim to extend a four-game win streak when they face the Florida Panthers (12-6-1) on the road on Friday, November 24 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.
Jets vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-135)
|Jets (+110)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Jets Betting Insights
- This season the Jets have been an underdog six times, and won one of those games.
- This season Winnipeg has won one of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Jets.
- Winnipeg's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 10 of 18 times.
Jets vs Panthers Additional Info
Jets vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|58 (16th)
|Goals
|66 (5th)
|52 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|55 (12th)
|10 (22nd)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (19th)
|14 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (25th)
Jets Advanced Stats
- The Jets went 7-2-1 in its last 10 contests, including a 7-3-0 ledger versus the spread in that span.
- Six of Winnipeg's past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Jets total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Jets and their opponents are scoring 1.1 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 10.3 goals.
- The Jets have scored the fifth-most goals (66 goals, 3.7 per game) in the league.
- The Jets' 55 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 12th in the league.
- Their +11 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.
