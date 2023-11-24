Aleksander Barkov Jr. and Mark Scheifele will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Florida Panthers play the Winnipeg Jets at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday, November 24 at 8:00 PM ET.

Jets vs. Panthers Game Information

Jets Players to Watch

Kyle Connor is among the top options on offense for Winnipeg, with 23 points this season, as he has recorded 14 goals and nine assists in 18 games.

Scheifele has made a major impact for Winnipeg this season with 22 points (seven goals and 15 assists).

This season, Joshua Morrissey has three goals and 15 assists, for a season point total of 18.

In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has an .875 save percentage (63rd in the league), with 84 total saves, while allowing 12 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put together a 2-1-1 record between the posts for Winnipeg this season.

Panthers Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Florida, Sam Reinhart has 25 points in 19 games (13 goals, 12 assists).

Through 16 games, Barkov has scored six goals and picked up 11 assists.

Matthew Tkachuk's 17 points this season are via three goals and 14 assists.

Anthony Stolarz (3-1-0) has a 2.3 goals against average and a .917% save percentage (15th in league).

Jets vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 20th 3.05 Goals Scored 3.67 5th 9th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.06 12th 3rd 33.6 Shots 31.7 9th 3rd 27.7 Shots Allowed 27.8 4th 23rd 16.13% Power Play % 19.05% 21st 22nd 76.67% Penalty Kill % 72.88% 29th

