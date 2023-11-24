Jets vs. Panthers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 24
Friday's NHL lineup includes an outing between the favored Florida Panthers (12-6-1, -135 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Winnipeg Jets (11-5-2, +110 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.
Jets vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
Jets vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Jets Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-135
|+110
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-146
|+122
|6.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Winnipeg's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 10 of 18 times.
- In the 10 times this season the Panthers have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 8-2 in those games.
- The Jets have been the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent in one of those games.
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Florida has compiled a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games).
- Winnipeg has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.
Jets Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|4-6
|7-3-0
|6.5
|3.40
|2.80
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-3-0
|3.40
|2.80
|6
|20.7%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-2-1
|7-3
|6-4-0
|6.2
|3.90
|2.70
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-2-1
|3.90
|2.70
|8
|25.0%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-1
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|7
|Games Under Total
|3
|Record as ML Favorite
|6-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-3
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|4
