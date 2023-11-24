Friday's NHL lineup includes an outing between the favored Florida Panthers (12-6-1, -135 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Winnipeg Jets (11-5-2, +110 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jets vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jets vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Winnipeg's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 10 of 18 times.

In the 10 times this season the Panthers have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 8-2 in those games.

The Jets have been the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent in one of those games.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Florida has compiled a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games).

Winnipeg has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 7-3-0 6.5 3.40 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.40 2.80 6 20.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 7-3 6-4-0 6.2 3.90 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.90 2.70 8 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 6-0 Record as ML Underdog 0-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.