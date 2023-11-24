Having taken four in a row, the Winnipeg Jets visit the Florida Panthers on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Jets vs Panthers Additional Info

Jets vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/14/2023 Jets Panthers 6-4 WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets' total of 55 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 12th in the league.

The Jets' 66 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them fifth in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Jets are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 39 goals during that time.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 18 14 9 23 8 8 - Mark Scheifele 18 7 15 22 7 13 51.8% Joshua Morrissey 18 3 15 18 16 9 - Cole Perfetti 18 6 8 14 4 5 35.5% Mason Appleton 18 6 7 13 4 8 50%

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers are giving up 52 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league action.

The Panthers' 58 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 34 goals over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players