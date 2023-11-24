How to Watch the Jets vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Having taken four in a row, the Winnipeg Jets visit the Florida Panthers on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
You can watch ESPN+ and BSFL to catch the action as the Jets try to take down the Panthers.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Jets vs Panthers Additional Info
|Panthers vs Jets Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Jets Prediction
|Panthers vs Jets Player Props
|Panthers vs Jets Betting Trends & Stats
Jets vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/14/2023
|Jets
|Panthers
|6-4 WPG
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets' total of 55 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 12th in the league.
- The Jets' 66 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them fifth in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Jets are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Jets have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 39 goals during that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|18
|14
|9
|23
|8
|8
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|18
|7
|15
|22
|7
|13
|51.8%
|Joshua Morrissey
|18
|3
|15
|18
|16
|9
|-
|Cole Perfetti
|18
|6
|8
|14
|4
|5
|35.5%
|Mason Appleton
|18
|6
|7
|13
|4
|8
|50%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Panthers are giving up 52 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league action.
- The Panthers' 58 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 34 goals over that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|19
|13
|12
|25
|8
|10
|42.6%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|16
|6
|11
|17
|10
|16
|54.9%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|19
|3
|14
|17
|20
|9
|50%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|19
|8
|7
|15
|13
|11
|37.5%
|Evan Rodrigues
|19
|3
|10
|13
|7
|4
|27.3%
