As they ready for their Friday, November 24 matchup with the Florida Panthers (12-6-1) at Amerant Bank Arena, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets (11-5-2) are dealing with three players on the injury report.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Aleksander Barkov Jr. C Questionable Knee Josh Mahura D Out Lower Body

Jets vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Jets Season Insights

The Jets are fifth in the league in scoring (66 goals, 3.7 per game).

Winnipeg has conceded 55 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in the NHL.

They have the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +11.

Panthers Season Insights

Florida's 58 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 16th in the league.

Its goal differential (+6) ranks 13th in the league.

Jets vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-135) Jets (+110) 6.5

