Jets vs. Panthers Injury Report Today - November 24
As they ready for their Friday, November 24 matchup with the Florida Panthers (12-6-1) at Amerant Bank Arena, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets (11-5-2) are dealing with three players on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Rasmus Kupari
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|C
|Questionable
|Knee
|Josh Mahura
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Sunrise, Florida
- Arena: Amerant Bank Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets are fifth in the league in scoring (66 goals, 3.7 per game).
- Winnipeg has conceded 55 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in the NHL.
- They have the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +11.
Panthers Season Insights
- Florida's 58 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- Its goal differential (+6) ranks 13th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jets vs. Panthers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-135)
|Jets (+110)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.