As they ready for their Friday, November 24 matchup with the Florida Panthers (12-6-1) at Amerant Bank Arena, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets (11-5-2) are dealing with three players on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Ville Heinola D Out Ankle
Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder
Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Aleksander Barkov Jr. C Questionable Knee
Josh Mahura D Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Panthers Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Sunrise, Florida
  • Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets Season Insights

  • The Jets are fifth in the league in scoring (66 goals, 3.7 per game).
  • Winnipeg has conceded 55 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in the NHL.
  • They have the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +11.

Panthers Season Insights

  • Florida's 58 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 16th in the league.
  • Its goal differential (+6) ranks 13th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jets vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Panthers (-135) Jets (+110) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.