When the Minnesota Wild play the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Jared Spurgeon find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Spurgeon stats and insights

Spurgeon is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

Spurgeon has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 55 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

