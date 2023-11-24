For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Winnipeg Jets and the Florida Panthers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is David Gustafsson a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

Gustafsson has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Gustafsson has zero points on the power play.

Gustafsson's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are allowing 52 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:15 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:49 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:36 Home W 3-2 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 6:40 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:41 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:40 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 8:38 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:00 Away L 4-3 SO

Jets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

