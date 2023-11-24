The Winnipeg Jets, Cole Perfetti among them, meet the Florida Panthers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. Looking to bet on Perfetti's props? Here is some information to help you.

Cole Perfetti vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Perfetti has averaged 14:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

Perfetti has a goal in six games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Perfetti has a point in 12 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Perfetti has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 50% that Perfetti goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Perfetti going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 18 Games 2 14 Points 1 6 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

