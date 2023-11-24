Will Cole Perfetti Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 24?
Can we anticipate Cole Perfetti finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets clash with the Florida Panthers at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Perfetti stats and insights
- Perfetti has scored in six of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- Perfetti averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.0%.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Perfetti recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|13:30
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|13:26
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|14:32
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|14:50
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|16:12
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:20
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|15:59
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|15:12
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Jets vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
