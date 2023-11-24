Can we count on Brenden Dillon finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets match up against the Florida Panthers at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Brenden Dillon score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Dillon stats and insights

Dillon has scored in three of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

Dillon has zero points on the power play.

Dillon averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.1%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Dillon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:14 Away W 3-2 OT 11/18/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 16:45 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:46 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:47 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:29 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:09 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 20:14 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:30 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:17 Home L 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

