In the upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to find the back of the net for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Jonsson-Fjallby 2022-23 stats and insights

Jonsson-Fjallby scored in six of 50 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Jonsson-Fjallby produced zero points on the power play last season.

Jonsson-Fjallby's shooting percentage last season was 11.1%. He averaged 0.7 shots per game.

Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Panthers gave up 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in league action in goals against.

The Panthers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

