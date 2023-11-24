The Colorado Avalanche (12-6) visit the Minnesota Wild (5-8-4, losers of five straight) at Xcel Energy Center. The matchup on Friday, November 24 starts at 8:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the past 10 contests, the Wild have gone 2-5-3 while totaling 26 total goals (six power-play goals on 39 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 15.4%). They have allowed 36 goals.

Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Friday's game.

Wild vs. Avalanche Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final tally of Avalanche 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-135)

Avalanche (-135) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild vs Avalanche Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have posted a record of 1-4-5 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 5-8-4.

This season the Wild registered only one goal in two games and they finished 0-1-1 in those matchups.

When Minnesota has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-2-1 record).

The Wild have scored at least three goals in 11 games, earning 10 points from those contests.

Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in five games this season and has registered four points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Minnesota has posted a record of 4-3-2 (10 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 1-5-2 to register four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 3rd 3.83 Goals Scored 3.12 18th 12th 3.06 Goals Allowed 4 30th 3rd 33.6 Shots 30.9 17th 5th 27.9 Shots Allowed 31.8 22nd 18th 19.72% Power Play % 15.63% 24th 4th 87.32% Penalty Kill % 65.52% 32nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Wild vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.