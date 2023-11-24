Alex Iafallo will be among those on the ice Friday when his Winnipeg Jets meet the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Does a bet on Iafallo intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Alex Iafallo vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

Iafallo's plus-minus this season, in 17:48 per game on the ice, is +1.

In three of 18 games this year, Iafallo has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Iafallo has a point in seven games this season (out of 18), including multiple points four times.

In five of 18 games this year, Iafallo has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Iafallo's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Iafallo has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are allowing 52 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 18 Games 2 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

