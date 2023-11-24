Will Alex Iafallo Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 24?
Should you wager on Alex Iafallo to light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets and the Florida Panthers meet up on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Alex Iafallo score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Iafallo stats and insights
- In three of 18 games this season, Iafallo has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- On the power play, Iafallo has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- Iafallo averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.8%.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers are allowing 52 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Iafallo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|19:02
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|16:26
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|4
|0
|4
|16:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|19:02
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Jets vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
