Adam Lowry will be among those on the ice Friday when his Winnipeg Jets play the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Considering a wager on Lowry in the Jets-Panthers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Adam Lowry vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Lowry Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Lowry has averaged 16:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

Lowry has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though 18 games played, including multiple goals once.

Lowry has a point in 10 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Lowry has an assist in eight of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Lowry has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lowry has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lowry Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are conceding 52 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 18 Games 3 12 Points 2 3 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

