Will Adam Lowry Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 24?
Should you wager on Adam Lowry to light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets and the Florida Panthers go head to head on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Adam Lowry score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Lowry stats and insights
- In two of 18 games this season, Lowry has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Lowry has no points on the power play.
- Lowry averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Lowry recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|17:18
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|17:14
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|15:59
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|13:26
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|18:25
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:03
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Jets vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
