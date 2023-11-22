How to Watch Wisconsin vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) face the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- This season, the Badgers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.3% higher than the 36.9% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have made.
- Wisconsin has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.9% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 264th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 59th.
- The Badgers record 75.4 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 64.0 the Mustangs give up.
- Wisconsin is 3-1 when scoring more than 64.0 points.
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- SMU has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.3% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 110th.
- The Mustangs score an average of 77.2 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers allow.
- When SMU allows fewer than 75.4 points, it is 4-0.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wisconsin put up 66.5 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it fared better offensively, averaging 67.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Badgers played better in home games last season, giving up 60.7 points per game, compared to 71.0 away from home.
- Looking at three-pointers, Wisconsin fared better in home games last season, sinking 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage in away games.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, SMU averaged 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.1.
- In 2022-23, the Mustangs conceded 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than away (83.1).
- SMU drained more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (28.0%).
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-59
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-68
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|W 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|SMU
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Lamar
|W 78-67
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|West Virginia
|W 70-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Moody Coliseum
