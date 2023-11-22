Will Vladislav Namestnikov Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 22?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Namestnikov stats and insights
- Namestnikov has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- Namestnikov has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are allowing 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Namestnikov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|16:44
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|14:48
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|17:02
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:07
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:30
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Jets vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
