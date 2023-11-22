The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-3) match up against the Philadelphia 76ers (10-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Target Center. Rudy Gobert of the Timberwolves and Joel Embiid of the 76ers are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN, NBCS-PH+

Timberwolves' Last Game

The Timberwolves won their previous game versus the Knicks, 117-100, on Monday. Anthony Edwards was their leading scorer with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 23 10 5 2 0 1 Karl-Anthony Towns 20 5 4 3 2 2 Rudy Gobert 16 7 1 0 2 0

Timberwolves vs 76ers Additional Info

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards' numbers on the season are 25.3 points, 5.0 assists and 7.0 boards per game.

Gobert puts up 14.3 points, 13.3 boards and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the floor.

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers for the season are 15.7 points, 10.0 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 37.0% from the floor and 23.5% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Anderson is averaging 7.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 boards per game.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 16.0 points, 0.7 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

