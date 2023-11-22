The Philadelphia 76ers (10-4) are 5.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and NBCS-PH+. The point total for the matchup is 219.5.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: BSN and NBCS-PH+

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -5.5 219.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • In seven of 13 games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 219.5 points.
  • Minnesota's matchups this year have an average point total of 219.5, the exact same as this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Timberwolves have compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread.
  • Minnesota has won seven of the eight games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Minnesota has been at least a -225 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Timberwolves have a 69.2% chance to win.

Timberwolves vs 76ers Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Timberwolves 7 53.8% 113.2 233.6 106.3 218.5 220.7
76ers 11 78.6% 120.4 233.6 112.2 218.5 225.4

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread in home games (6-0-0) than it has in road affairs (2-5-0).
  • The 113.2 points per game the Timberwolves score are just one more point than the 76ers give up (112.2).
  • When Minnesota puts up more than 112.2 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Timberwolves and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Timberwolves 8-5 3-2 8-5
76ers 10-4 1-0 9-5

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Point Insights

Timberwolves 76ers
113.2
Points Scored (PG)
 120.4
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 5
5-4
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 9-4
7-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 9-4
106.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.2
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 13
8-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 6-1
10-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 7-0

