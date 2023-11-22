Nino Niederreiter will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Wednesday at Amalie Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Niederreiter in that upcoming Jets-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Niederreiter has averaged 15:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

Niederreiter has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

Niederreiter has a point in eight games this season (out of 17), including multiple points four times.

In seven of 17 games this year, Niederreiter has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Niederreiter has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Niederreiter having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 17 Games 3 13 Points 3 5 Goals 2 8 Assists 1

