The Winnipeg Jets, Nikolaj Ehlers among them, face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Looking to wager on Ehlers' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

Ehlers has averaged 15:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Ehlers has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

Ehlers has recorded a point in a game seven times this year over 17 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Ehlers has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 50% that Ehlers hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Ehlers has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 17 Games 2 9 Points 0 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.