The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Neal Pionk find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Neal Pionk score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Pionk stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Pionk scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Pionk's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 69 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Pionk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:23 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 22:29 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:28 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:45 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:08 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:54 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 23:16 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:16 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:51 Away L 4-3 SO

Jets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.