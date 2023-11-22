The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Neal Pionk find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Neal Pionk score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Pionk stats and insights

  • In one of 17 games this season, Pionk scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Pionk's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have given up 69 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Pionk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:23 Home W 5-2
11/17/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 22:29 Home W 3-2
11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:28 Home W 6-3
11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:45 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:08 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:54 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 23:16 Away W 5-3
11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 5-2
10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:16 Home L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:51 Away L 4-3 SO

Jets vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

