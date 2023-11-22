Mason Appleton and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Considering a bet on Appleton in the Jets-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Mason Appleton vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Appleton Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Appleton has averaged 16:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

Appleton has a goal in six games this year through 17 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Appleton has a point in nine of 17 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In five of 17 games this season, Appleton has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Appleton goes over his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Appleton having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Appleton Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 17 Games 1 13 Points 1 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

