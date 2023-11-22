Will Mason Appleton score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mason Appleton score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Appleton stats and insights

Appleton has scored in six of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

Appleton has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 18.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Appleton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 18:02 Home W 5-2 11/17/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 18:02 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:33 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:51 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:03 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 19:05 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:23 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 14:22 Away L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.