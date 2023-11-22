The Winnipeg Jets, Mark Scheifele included, will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Scheifele available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mark Scheifele vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

Scheifele's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:31 per game on the ice, is -1.

In six of 17 games this season, Scheifele has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Scheifele has a point in 13 games this season (out of 17), including multiple points four times.

In 10 of 17 games this season, Scheifele has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Scheifele goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Scheifele going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 69 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 17 Games 2 21 Points 3 6 Goals 0 15 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.